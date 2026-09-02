AirPods Pro

Improved Head Tracking and Spatial Audio Could Come with Cameras for Upcoming AirPods

By Samantha Wiley
Improved Head Tracking and Spatial Audio Could Come with Cameras for Upcoming AirPods

Improvements in Spatial Audio could come with camera-equipped AirPods for Apple devices like the iPhone by finding the position of the display that the user is looking at.


The AirPods will feature sensors that power head-tracking spatial audio, and the cameras could elevate the feature and detect a screen that the user is watching from.

Improved Head Tracking and Spatial Audio Could Come with Cameras for Upcoming AirPods

The future AirPods might be able to identify tablets, smartphones, laptops, and displays, maybe even a TV or multiple devices, allowing for the audio to be narrowed depending on what the user is looking at. Information will be passed on for Visual Intelligence with the use of the cameras.

Leaks for the camera-equipped AirPods were found during the release candidate for macOS Tahoe 26.7. Despite multiple references to the device, the new AirPods are not expected to be released until the fall of next year.


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