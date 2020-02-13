Lost AirPods Pro found in a bag of chips

AirPods are small and wireless, and thus can be lost easily. Case in point- a guy tweeted that he had lost his AirPods Pro right earbud, which is nothing new. But fast forward a week later and it was found in the unlikeliest place.

Will Sigmon, or @WSig on Twitter posted photos of where he found his right AirPods Pro earbud- right inside a bag of chips he’d been having. The device was poking out from inside the bag. Additionally, Sigmon mentioned that he already purchased a replacement for the lost earbuds and already counted it as a lost cause.

Sigmon uploaded additional pictures of the three AirPods Pro, along with the case. Lost AirPods can be located using the Find My app and iCloud, to which sound will emanate from the earbuds, but Sigmon said he thought it only worked on the case and that his AirPods Pro may have run out of charge.