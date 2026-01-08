AirPods Pro

Lunar New Year Special Edition AirPods Pro 3 Released By Apple

By Samantha Wiley
A limited version for the AirPods Pro 3 has been designed by Apple to commemorate Lunar New Year, and it’s now available to consumers in certain countries. The AirPods Pro 3 design is the Year of the Horse, a special edition AirPods with a horse emoji on the case.


Consumers in Singapore, China, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hongkong can purchase the earbuds as long as they are in stock. Lunar New Year starts next month on a Tuesday. Special Edition AirPods made by Apple feature a custom engraving every year. Other designs Apple has made were for the Year of the Snake, Year of the Ox, Year of the Rabbit, Year of the Tiger, and Year of the Dragon.

The earbuds are similar to the standard version of the AirPods Pro 3 with the same price point. The AirPods Pro 3 was released last year, featuring better ANC, heart rate sensing, improved sound quality, and a revamped fit. If you place an order today, orders will be shipped out on the 8th of January.


