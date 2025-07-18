More Countries Get AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test and Hearing Aid Functionality

Apple will be expanding its AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid and Hearing Test feature to new countries in South America, Asia, and Europe.

The AirPods Pro 2 hearing test can now be accessed in Vietnam, Ukraine, Thailand, Taiwan, Serbia, Palestinian Territories, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Israel, Indonesia, Honduras, Ecuador, and Argentina. On the other hand, Hearing Aid can now be accessed in Vietnam, Ukraine, Thailand, Taiwan, Serbia, Palestinian Territories, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Israel, Indonesia, Honduras, Ecuador, and Cyprus. All in all, the AirPods Pro 2 features are available in more than 150 countries globally.

Hearing Aid can help users with moderate to mild hearing loss, while hearing tests can be done with an iPhone or an iPad that runs iOS 18.1 or newer. The test is similar to those found in a healthcare clinic. After the test, users can turn on Hearing Aid to boost certain frequencies and make it easier to hear sounds and voices.