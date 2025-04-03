AirPods Pro

New AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Firmware now available

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods

Apple recently outed a new firmware update for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.

The new firmware update has a version number of 7E93, with the previous version being 7B21. The AirPods 4 (ANC and non-ANC devices) have a previous version number of 7B20. Those interested can try to download the firmware via OTA by connecting their AirPods to an iPad, Mac, or iPhone, then charging both devices. The AirPods should be within range of Bluetooth, and the iPad, Mac or iPhone has to be connected to the internet via Wi-Fi. After 30 minutes to an hour, you can check the firmware version by going to Settings, then Bluetooth, and choosing the information button beside the AirPods.

AirPods

Apple often does not iterate the specific changes in a firmware update, other than saying it’s for ‘bug fixes and improvements.’ However, it’s safe to say that there aren’t any new features included in the firmware.

