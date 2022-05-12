New AirPods Max, AirPods Pro and AirPods firmware released

Apple has recently updated its AirPods Max, AirPods Pro and AirPods’ firmware version.

The newly-released firmware version is ‘4e71’ and is the same for the 2nd and 3rd gen AirPods, as well as the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max. Apple does not usually reveal what has changed for each firmware update but it’s safe to say that the majority of it is for fixing bugs and performance improvements.

There’s currently no way to manually get the firmware update. However, AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users can try to force their devices to get it by having it connected to an iPhone and stored in their respective charging cases.

To check the firmware version of your headphones it’s recommended that you go to Settings, then choose General and About, and the device you have connected. A menu will pop up and show relevant information. If not, head to Settings, then Bluetooth and My Devices, then Information.