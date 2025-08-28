New AirPods Pro Expected to Arrive in Fall of 2025

A new AirPods Pro is expected to be released this year with a new key feature, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports. The recent AirPods Pro 2 was launched 3 years ago in September, followed by the USB-C charging case in 2023 along with some more tweaks.

The tentpole feature is heart rate monitoring, which was already added earlier this year with the Powerbeats Pro 2. When you put the earbuds in your ears, the feature is actived, and the LED sensors will be pulsing at more than 100 times a second to measure your heart rate through your blood flow.

This feature is perfect to add to fitness apps that collect data when you perform a workout, letting you sync that data to the Health app on the iPhone. Other than the heart rate monitor feature, the new AirPods are expected to have increased ANC, changes in design, and better sound quality.