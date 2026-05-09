AirPods Pro

New AirPods Pro With AI and Camera Reportedly Reaching Advanced Stages in Testing

By Samantha Wiley
New AirPods Pro With AI and Camera Reportedly Reaching Advanced Stages in Testing

The AirPods Pro with cameras is reportedly closing in on completion, reaching advanced stages in testing. The design is almost finished and mass production may start soon.The AirPods Pro is reportedly going to have built-in cameras to provide visual information on the surroundings of the user, with a longer stem in the AirPods for the camera. These cameras are not capable of taking videos or photos, but will be used for AI, where an LED light will be lit up when the AirPods are providing visual information to the AI Siri.In iOS 27, the Camera app is also going to receive a Siri mode update, integrating Visual Intelligence into the app that enables the user to scan food packaging or nutrition labels to track calories.Apple is looking to use the Ultra brand for the upcoming AirPods instead of naming them the AirPods Pro 4.

New AirPods Pro With AI and Camera Reportedly Reaching Advanced Stages in Testing

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