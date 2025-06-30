New Beta Firmware for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Goes Live

New beta firmwares have been released for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2.

Developers can download and update their devices with the latest beta firmware. The new firmware has the tag ‘8A293c’. It’s worth noting that only developers can get it at this time. The device must be running macOS 26, iPadOS 26, or iOS 26. This is the second beta for the headphones. Apple has added several features that will go alongside macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26.

Both the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 will have better video calls and phone calls, as well as studio-quality recording for videos, podcasts, and interviews. The AirPods can also be used as a camera remote when connected to a device with the Camera app for video recording or taking a photo. A firmware installation option can be seen in the connected device, such as a Mac, an iPad, or an iPhone.