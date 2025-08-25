New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

A beta firmware update for the AirPods 4 and AirPods 2 have been supplied to developers to let them try out the new features in iPadOS 26, macOS tahoe and iOS 26. As of now, this is only accessible to developers and gadgets that run the macOS 26, iOS 26 and iPadOS 26. The build number of the firmware was updated to 8A5343a, from 8A5324b.

Apple is rolling out the firmware and new features with the macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26 and the iOS 26. The gadgets will be able to support better audio quality when taking video calls and calls with audio recording with studio quality for podcasts, videos and interviews.

An option where you can download a beta firmware update has been added by Apple along with the macOS Tahoe, iOS 26 and the iPadOS 26 accessible through the settings interface of the AirPods when connected to an Apple device.