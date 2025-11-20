AirPods Pro

New Firmware For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 Released by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
A new firmware made for the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 have been released by Apple. All have moved up from firmware 8A358 to 8B25 for the AirPods Pro 3, and 8B21 for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2.


There was no announcement on what came with the new firmware but the AirPods 4 with ANC, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Pro 2 are planned to get expanded Live Translation support in the European Union. The new firmware could add performance improvements and bug fixes or may be associated with the new functionality coming soon.

You can install the new firmware by placing your AirPods close to the range of an iPad, Mac or iPhone and then placing them in the charging case then connecting the case to a power source, make sure you keep the case closed and wait for about 30 minutes to install the firmware update.


