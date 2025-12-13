New Firmware For AirPods Pro 2 and 3 Released

The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 have received a new firmware. For the AirPods Pro 2, it is now 8B28 from the previous 8B21, while the AirPods 3 is now 8B30 from the old firmware, 8B25. No information was given on what came with the updates.

The AirPods Pro 2 and Pro 3 are branching out Live Translation support to the European Union, and the feature is currently being beta tested in iOS 26.2 as it closes in on its release. The firmware may be linked to this functionality as well as performance improvements and bug fixes.

You can download the new firmware by ensuring your AirPods Pro 2 or 3 are close to your Mac, iPad, or iPhone, and then placing the earbuds in the charging case and connecting to a power source. Keep it closed and wait for 30 minutes so that the new firmware will be successfully installed to your earbuds.