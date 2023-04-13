New firmware update available for AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and AirPods

Apple AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and AirPods recently received a new firmware update.

Firmware version ‘5E133’ is the newest update after 5B59 and 5B58 were released in January and November, respectively. The firmware covers all AirPods lineup, from the original AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, and the AirPods Max.

Apple is not known to pair firmware updates with release notes. However, there are several documented changes on its official website. Historically, firmware updates are released to fix bugs and bring about performance improvements.

Unlike software updates, AirPods users will have to wait until their devices pick up the OTA content. The best way to receive the update sooner is to have the AirPods paired to an iOS device while charging. Users can check their current AirPods firmware version by going to the Settings app on the iOS device, then to General, About, and AirPods.