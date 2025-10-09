New Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 Released By Apple

A new firmware update was released for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 with the build number 8A358. No information was given on what comes with the firmware update, but the past firmware update with the number 8A356 added features of iOS 26 to the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 and 3 models, introducing better quality for video and phone calls, Live Translation, and studio-like quality for audio when recording videos, podcasts, or interviews.

The new firmware could potentially deliver improvements and fix some bugs in the new iOS 26 features for the AirPods. You can download the update by placing your AirPods within range of your Apple device like a Mac, iPad or iPhone. Put the earbuds inside the case, then connect to a power source. You have to keep the charging case closed and leave it for about half an hour so that the firmware update can be installed on your AirPods.