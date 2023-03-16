New ‘Quiet the Noise’ ad highlights noise cancellation in latest AirPods Pro

Apple has released a new ad to focus on the improved noise cancellation technology in its latest AirPods Pro.

‘The New AirPods Pro – Quiet the Noise’ is 68 seconds long and tells the story of a woman wearing the headphones. She strolls around a busy city in scenes that escalate in loudness, with cars and debris floating around in a fantastical way.

As she walks through rush hour traffic, loud children playing, and more, the only sound is the track ‘Where is my Mind?’ featuring Tkay Maidza. It’s worth noting that the song is available on the Apple Music platform. The point of the ad is to highlight how the AirPods Pro 2 has twice the power of ANC compared to the original model.

The second-generation AirPods Pro was launched in 2022 and offered better noise cancellation, alongside improved audio quality, a refreshed design, and snug fit. The retail price for the AirPods Pro 2 is $249 in the US.