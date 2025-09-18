AirPods Pro

New Update for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Introduces iOS 26 Features

By Samantha Wiley
A new firmware update was released for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, which introduces support for the new features coming from iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and iPadOS 26. The build number for the firmware is now 8A356 from 7E93.


The new software update gives the AirPods support for better sound quality for recording videos, podcasts, and more. Audio is also enhanced for video calls and phone calls. You can set it to pause in the event you fall asleep whilst listening to something and use it as a remote for your camera app. The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 equipped with the ANC featurenow support Live Translation.

The AirPods Pro 3 will have these features when the wireless earbuds are released on September 19, Friday. To download the update, you have to place your AirPods within range of your Apple device, like your Mac, iPad or iPhone. Place them in the charging case, connect to a power source, close the case, then wait for about 30 minutes for the download and update to complete.


