Noise and Static on AirPods Pro 3 Still Unfixed

Since the release of the AirPods Pro 3, users have been experiencing an issue where the earbuds produce a crackling/static-like noise when using them. This specifically happens when ANC is on.

Even after 2 firmware updates have been rolled out for the earbuds, the issue is yet to be solved. Users who downloaded the firmware update gave feedback hinting that the noise issues have not been fixed. When listening to music, users hear static noises whether there’s media playing or not. Reports also show issues with syncing of sounds and latency when watching clips and videos.

Some customers had their AirPods Pro 3 replaced by the company, but the same issue seems to still be present with the replacement earbuds, so it is uncertain if there is a fix for the hardware to ultimately solve the issue. No details are provided by the company whenever new firmware updates come out, other than improvements and bug fixes.