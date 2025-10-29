AirPods Pro

Production of AirPods to Increase in India

By Samantha Wiley
Production of monthly AirPods will be increasing in the facility of Foxconn in Hyderabad. The output will be raised to 200,000 units monthly, up from 100,000 at the plant in Kongara Kalan. Employee count may also rise from 2,000 to 5,000 in a span of 6-8 months.


Manufacturing of AirPods began back in April after equipment and tools were transferred from Vietnam, and the assembly mix is currently for the AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4. 

This ramp-up comes after a temporary constraint back in July where manufacturing of AirPods was halted by lack of dysprosium due to China’s restrictions. The country tightened controls on the export of rare earth metals. The company’s expansion of manufacturing of AirPods in India is part of a bigger production strategy shift in their supply chain as they expand and branch out the manufacture of their devices in different countries.


