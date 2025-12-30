Prototype For AirPods with Bright Colors Revealed

Apple is rumored to be trying out bright colors for its first-gen AirPods. Kosutami, a popular collector of prototypes and Apple leaker, gave us an image of the prototypes of first-generation AirPods that come in yellow and pink cases.

Around two years ago, Kosutami uploaded photos of AirPods in the color pink. Apparently, Apple made five colorways for the AirPods similar to the iPhone 7 color options, but ultimately chose not to push through with the concept.

It is interesting that the company was able to make prototypes for different colors for the AirPods, as users of the earbuds desired for more colorways. The AirPods Max is the only AirPods model that is sold in multiple colorways to choose from.

In the past, the leaker provided images of multiple Apple Prototypes, like the FineWoven bands for the Apple Watch, Vision Pro parts that come in all-black, and an early version of the charging puck that supports MagSafe.