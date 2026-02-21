AirPods Pro

Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available

By Samantha Wiley
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available

A public beta firmware has been released by Apple today for the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3. The firmware is currently exclusive to beta testers and developers, featuring a new build number of 8B5034f. The company released the firmware last week that’s exclusive to developers.


The company has begun testing for iOS 26.4, so the update for the AirPods may feature new things related to the beta of iOS 26.4, macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26 adds a new option for beta firmware update installation available from the interface settings of the AirPods

Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available

When you connect the AirPods to an Apple device like an iPad, Mac, or iPhone, the option appears in the interface to facilitate beta testing. Both public beta testers and developers are able to use the option to toggle beta downloads. The firmware was provided last week for developers.


Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS  $100 Off
1 Min Read
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
1 Min Read
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
1 Min Read
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
2 Min Read
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
1 Min Read
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
1 Min Read
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Acquires Full Rights to Severance
Apple Acquires Full Rights to Severance
1 Min Read
Lost your password?