Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available

A public beta firmware has been released by Apple today for the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3. The firmware is currently exclusive to beta testers and developers, featuring a new build number of 8B5034f. The company released the firmware last week that’s exclusive to developers.

The company has begun testing for iOS 26.4, so the update for the AirPods may feature new things related to the beta of iOS 26.4, macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26 adds a new option for beta firmware update installation available from the interface settings of the AirPods

When you connect the AirPods to an Apple device like an iPad, Mac, or iPhone, the option appears in the interface to facilitate beta testing. Both public beta testers and developers are able to use the option to toggle beta downloads.