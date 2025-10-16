AirPods Pro

Public Beta Testers Can Now Try The New Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3

By Samantha Wiley
A newly released beta for the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 is now available to the public beta testing group of the company, featuring a build number of 8B5014c. The firmware update was rolled out to developers last week, and this week it is now accessible for public beta testers.


The update comes with the iOS 26.1 public beta, probably adding Live Translation support for new languages like Chinese (Simplified and Mandarin Traditional), Japanese, Italian and Korean. An installation option for the beta firmware update was added in macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26 and iOS 26.

The option is available from the settings interface of the AirPods when you have it connected to a Mac, iPad or iPhone to facilitate beta testing. The beta option can be used to enable beta downloads after you sign up on Apple’s website to be part of the group of public beta testers.


