Rabbit-Themed AirPods Pro appears on Apple Stores

Apple has launched a limited-edition AirPods Pro 2 with a special design to commemorate Chinese New Year.

The special edition AirPods Pro 2 has an engraving of a white rabbit and Apple’s logo combined. The Apple product is set for January 22, which is Chinese New Year. The AirPods Pro 2 will be available to purchase in Apple locations in Hong Kong, China, Macau, and Taiwan, and corresponding online stores in the region.

2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit. The AirPods Pro 2 is different from the regular AirPods Pro 2 only in design, and the box it comes in with.

Apple also released a gift guide for the Chinese New Year and offers customers a maximum 1,000 yuan discount on select products. The promotion starts December 30, 2022 and ends January 2, 2023. In related news, Apple retail stores in the region will be holding special New Year portraits Today at Apple sessions.