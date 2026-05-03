AirPods Pro

Refreshed AirPods to be Above the AirPods Pro Line

By Samantha Wiley
Refreshed AirPods to be Above the AirPods Pro Line

Apple is rumored to be releasing a new version of the AirPods Pro with cameras. The AirPods are reportedly going to be priced more than the AirPods Pro 3, which is currently sold at $249. It will likely have the branding ‘AirPods Ultra’.


The AirPods Ultra is not going to have the usual video and photo capturing camera, but it will have integrated cameras that use computer vision to give data on the surroundings of the user to Siri.

Refreshed AirPods to be Above the AirPods Pro Line

At first, the AirPods were reported to be a better version of the AirPods Pro 3, but it has been sounding like the device will be given the AirPods Ultra branding, placing them right above the AirPods Pro line. This would be part of other Ultra products Apple is releasing. A release this year is likely if an announcement takes place when the iPhone Ultra debuts.


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