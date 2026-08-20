Release for AirPods With Camera Imminent

Based on macOS Tahoe 26.7 a release for the AirPods with cameras is imminent. A short demo reveals a man holding up a book to let the AirPods with camera see it. The cameras built into the AirPods will not be able to capture videos and photos, but will be capable of feeding information to Siri and the Visual Intelligence of the device.

If your AirPods are covered by hair, an alert will notify you to get the most accurate information regarding your environment and ensure the device is not connected. The AirPods have been found with the codename B790.

The rollout of the AirPods is imminent and could arrive as early as next month. It could be revealed alongside the foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at an event to be held by the company. Other than the AirPods, lots of other devices were referenced in macOS Tahoe 26.7.