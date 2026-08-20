AirPods Pro

Release for AirPods With Camera Imminent

By Samantha Wiley
Release for AirPods With Camera Imminent

Based on macOS Tahoe 26.7 a release for the AirPods with cameras is imminent. A short demo reveals a man holding up a book to let the AirPods with camera see it. The cameras built into the AirPods will not be able to capture videos and photos, but will be capable of feeding information to Siri and the Visual Intelligence of the device.


If your AirPods are covered by hair, an alert will notify you to get the most accurate information regarding your environment and ensure the device is not connected. The AirPods have been found with the codename B790.

Release for AirPods With Camera Imminent

The rollout of the AirPods is imminent and could arrive as early as next month. It could be revealed alongside the foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at an event to be held by the company. Other than the AirPods, lots of other devices were referenced in macOS Tahoe 26.7.


Latest News
Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $59 Off
Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $59 Off
1 Min Read
New Things to Come to Apple Fitness+
New Things to Come to Apple Fitness+
1 Min Read
Variable Aperture Lens Reportedly Exclusive for iPhone 18 Pro Max
Variable Aperture Lens Reportedly Exclusive for iPhone 18 Pro Max
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $44 Off
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $44 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Warned by Commerce Secretary in United States Not to Buy Memory from China
Apple Warned by Commerce Secretary in United States Not to Buy Memory from China
1 Min Read
First EV Ferrari Designed by Jony Ive Sold at Auction for $40 million
First EV Ferrari Designed by Jony Ive Sold at Auction for $40 million
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 4 Could Get Many Models and New Features
AirPods Pro 4 Could Get Many Models and New Features
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off
1 Min Read
110 Countries Sent Threat Notifications by Apple Regarding Attacks
110 Countries Sent Threat Notifications by Apple Regarding Attacks
1 Min Read
Canada and United States Businesses Can Promote Themselves on Apple Maps
Canada and United States Businesses Can Promote Themselves on Apple Maps
1 Min Read
Apple Ad in Italy Pulled Down Due to Complaints
Apple Ad in Italy Pulled Down Due to Complaints
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $59 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?