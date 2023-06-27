AirPods Pro

Save $49 on the AirPods Pro 2

By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
The AirPods Pro 2 continues to be a premium product in the earbuds market. Today, you can get the flagship audio accessory for just $199.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive... $249.00 $199.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro now has Adaptive Audio that can automatically adjust noise based on your current environment. Without having to lift a finger, the AirPods Pro 2 can turn on Transparency Mode when it senses that you’re having a conversation with another person.

Audio experience-wise, you’ll like the upgraded Active Noise Cancellation feature and audio playback. Spatial Audio support brings music to life, and the charging case now has a built-in audible speaker for the Find My network. Battery levels have also improved- you can get up to six hours’ listening with ANC activated, and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Buy the discounted Apple AirPods Pro 2 at a discounted price today!

