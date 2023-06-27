Save $49 on the AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 continues to be a premium product in the earbuds market. Today, you can get the flagship audio accessory for just $199.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro now has Adaptive Audio that can automatically adjust noise based on your current environment. Without having to lift a finger, the AirPods Pro 2 can turn on Transparency Mode when it senses that you’re having a conversation with another person.

Audio experience-wise, you’ll like the upgraded Active Noise Cancellation feature and audio playback. Spatial Audio support brings music to life, and the charging case now has a built-in audible speaker for the Find My network. Battery levels have also improved- you can get up to six hours’ listening with ANC activated, and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Buy the discounted Apple AirPods Pro 2 at a discounted price today!