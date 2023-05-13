Save $49 on the Latest AirPods Pro 2

If you like your AirPods Pro and use it as a daily driver, then you’ll definitely want to upgrade to the second generation model. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 is down to just $199.99 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

The three features and upgrades you’ll notice immediately are improved battery life, Find My support, and Active Noise Cancelling. Inside each AirPod Pro is an H2 chip for audio processing and connectivity. It’s light and small enough that you can use them all day and either turn on Transparency while in public spaces or ANC when you want to focus on your music or video.

The AirPods Pro 2 offers Spatial Audio for surround sound, and dynamic head tracking as well. The stems can be used to adjust volume. Battery life is significantly improved- you now get up to 6 hours on a full charge, and 30 with the charging case. Buy the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!