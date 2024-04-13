AirPods Pro

Slash $60 Off the AirPods Pro 2

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Pro

Get a dependable everyday audio accessory driver for $60 less than the regular price. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise... $249.00 $189.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 offers high-quality sound with extra features, including Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, and Active Noise Cancelling. USB-C charging replaces traditional Lightning so you can have only one charger for your earbuds and other accessories or devices. A custom H2 chip delivers crisp audio no matter the content and Personalized Audio takes your ear shape into account for a more immersive experience.

A single full charge delivers up to 6 hours of audio, and up to 30 with the included charging case. You can also manage playback functions, such as ending calls, unmuting or muting, and adjusting volume via the stem, or call Siri for hands-free commands. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!

