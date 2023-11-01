Take 20% Off the AirPods Pro 2

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 is getting a much-needed conversion with USB-C charging instead of Lightning. Today, it’s down to just $199.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Sporting an H2 chip for improved noise cancellation and immersive sound, you’ll find that the AirPods Pro 2 delivers high and crisp notes along with full bass in crystal-clear definition. The AirPods Pro 2 also has Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode, and Adaptive Audio for automatically switching details in any environment.

Personalized Spatial Audio ensures you get the most of your AirPods depending on your unique ear shape. Dolby Atmos supports rounds out the audio features of the earbuds. Touch control allows you to manage playback, including play and pause, volume adjustment, mute and unmute, and ending calls. Both the charging case and earbuds are water, sweat, and dust-resistant so you can take them anywhere. Buy the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!