The 2022 AirPods Pro Gets a $20 Discount

Looking for an excuse to get the latest AirPods Pro 2? This could be your chance. Today, the 2022 AirPods Pro is down to just $229.99 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

The latest AirPods Pro is new and improved, with several features not just on the earbuds side but also the charging case. It now has a lanyard loop and speaker for the Find My network, and can be charged wirelessly via MagSafe technology.

Being the newest AirPods Pro, you get an improved listening experience, as well as Active Noise Cancellation. Inside is an H2 chip for more responsive touch control and connectivity.

Spatial Audio is a treat, especially when used in conjunction with supported Apple Music songs. A full charge can give you 6 hours with ANC enabled, while with the charging case it goes up to 30 hours.

Buy the $20 off AirPods Pro 2 today!