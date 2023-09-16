iLounge Logo

The 2nd Generation AirPods Pro is $20 Off

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 still packs an audio punch to make it an ideal daily driver for music, podcasts, and more. Today, the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro is down to just $229 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning) Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone

Boasting up to 2x more noise canceling via ANC equals greater immersion when you’re listening to your favorite tracks or watching your favorite shows. Adaptive Transparency is still there, and when coupled with the new firmware update you can experience the ‘conversation awareness’ feature with an iOS 17 device.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro 2 boasts up to 33% more battery life compared to its predecessor, which translates to longer playback and enjoyment. The case is also more capable, with built-in speakers, a lanyard loop, and Precision Finding. It can also be charged via MagSafe or through your Apple Watch for greater convenience. Buy the discounted 2nd generation AirPods Pro today!

