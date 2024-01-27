The 2nd-Generation AirPods Pro with USB-C is $60 Off

Enjoy a $60 discount on a newly updated AirPods Pro. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Updating to USB-C might not seem that much, but you can now use the same charger as your iPad Pro or other devices to juice up your AirPods Pro. The Pro model sports several features compared to the standard version, including up to 2x more ANC and Transparency Mode for privacy and convenience. Personalized Spatial Audio gives you a personalized audio experience based on your unique ear shape and extra immersion for movies, shows, and music.

In addition, playback options are now unlocked through the stem- adjust volume, press to pause or play, unmute and mute calls, and end calls just got easier. A single full charge can last up to 6 hours, and up to 30 with the included case. Buy the discounted AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C today!