AirPods Pro

The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

Get a dependable pair of Apple earphones with good sound quality at a discounted price. Today, the AirPods 4 is down to just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The AirPods 4 is a great daily driver, able to produce accurate and distinctive audio thanks to the H2 chip and Personalized Spatial Audio. Dynamic head tracking follows and places the sound all around for a theater-like experience. This applies to movies, games, music, and more. The H2 chip has some voice and sound improvements and is able to reduce background noise and clarify voice sound.

The AirPods 4 is $30 Off

It’s worth noting that the AirPods 4 has been rebuilt with greater comfort and intuitiveness in mind. The stems are shorter and the contour is refined. You can command Siri to make a call or play a song, and the earphones will recognize some head gestures. Get the discounted AirPods 4 today!

Advertisements

Latest News
New Report Details Upcoming ‘Games’ App
New Report Details Upcoming ‘Games’ App
1 Min Read
iOS 27 to Have Two New Features for the iPhone
iOS 27 to Have Two New Features for the iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple TV+ MLB Friday Night Baseball July Schedule Released
Apple TV+ MLB Friday Night Baseball July Schedule Released
1 Min Read
The 11th-Generation iPad is $65 Off
The 11th-Generation iPad is $65 Off
1 Min Read
Messages App to Have Mixmoji, Generative Shortcuts, and More
Messages App to Have Mixmoji, Generative Shortcuts, and More
1 Min Read
Angry Birds Bounce Heads to Apple Arcade
Angry Birds Bounce Heads to Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Pay Arrives on PlayStation Store
Apple Pay Arrives on PlayStation Store
1 Min Read
Google Touts ‘Highest Score Ever’ on Speedometer Performance Test for Chrome
Google Touts ‘Highest Score Ever’ on Speedometer Performance Test for Chrome
1 Min Read
Snapchat App Debuts on Apple Watch
Snapchat App Debuts on Apple Watch
1 Min Read
iOS
iOS 26 and macOS 26 will feature a new “frosty” design
2 Min Read
The Anker MagGO UFO 3-in-1 Charger is $18 Off
The Anker MagGO UFO 3-in-1 Charger is $18 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?