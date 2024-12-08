The AirPods 4 with ANC is $40 Off

The AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelling is $40 off, marking the price at an all-time low for the earbuds on Amazon.

Powered with the H2 chip with adaptive audio makes for a perfect combo for the Active Noise Cancelling feature and Transparency Mode. The ACN feature helps reduce the noise outside for an immersive listening experience, with personal spatial audio so it feels like you have music all around you almost as if you’re in a theater, whether for music, watching shows, and listening to podcasts.

The Conversation Awareness feature lowers the volume of what’s playing automatically so you can hear the speaker nearby. You can make a call in public even when if it is noisy outside as the Voice Isolation feature takes care of that with the use of advanced computational audio, reducing background noise to clarify your voice for the person on the other end of the call.

