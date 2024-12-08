AirPods Pro

The AirPods 4 with ANC is $40 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $40 Off

The AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelling is $40 off, marking the price at an all-time low for the earbuds on Amazon.

Advertisements

Powered with the H2 chip with adaptive audio makes for a perfect combo for the Active Noise Cancelling feature and Transparency Mode. The ACN feature helps reduce the noise outside for an immersive listening experience, with personal spatial audio so it feels like you have music all around you almost as if you’re in a theater, whether for music, watching shows, and listening to podcasts. 

The AirPods 4 with ANC is $40 Off
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging, H2 Chip Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive... $179.00 $138.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Conversation Awareness feature lowers the volume of what’s playing automatically so you can hear the speaker nearby. You can make a call in public even when if it is noisy outside as the Voice Isolation feature takes care of that with the use of advanced computational audio, reducing background noise to clarify your voice for the person on the other end of the call.

Order your AirPods 4 today and enjoy a new audio experience!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPad Pro
iPad Pro with new M5 Chip may start mass production next year
1 Min Read
Spotify Wrapped
Spotify Wrapped now available
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Prince Of Persia
Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown now available on Mac
1 Min Read
Beats Solo Buds
Beats Solo Buds receives firmware update
1 Min Read
Podcast
‘Hysterical’ Podcast receives show Of the year award
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $26 Off
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Apple’s foldable iPhone could rekindle interest in the foldable smartphone market
1 Min Read
Animal Crossing
Nintendo releases Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for the App Store
1 Min Read
App Store
App Store review process may take longer during the holiday season
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
Apple rumored to use titanium Chassis for the iPhone 17 Pro model
1 Min Read
Lost your password?