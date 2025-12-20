AirPods Pro

The AirPods Max Is 5 Years Old

By Samantha Wiley
Five years ago, the AirPods Max was released by Apple, which marked Apple’s first charge into the market of over-ear headphones leaning toward the higher end. Apple was reportedly working on headphones called the AirPods Studio around that time, and the device was abruptly announced in December 2020.


The AirPods Max came with a lot of features that the AirPods had like ANC, easy pairing, Transparency mode, spatial audio with dynamic headtracking, and the Apple H1 chip altogether in an over-ear experience. The demand for the headphones was high soon after launch and was applauded for its sound quality and design.

However, the headphones have been the topic of criticism too, such as the Smart Case design and the price of the headphones compared to its rivals, and the strength of ANC weakening over time. New colors for the AirPods Max were launched last year by Apple and the headphones came with USB-C. It seems the company is not thinking of a second-generation model for the AirPods Max yet.


