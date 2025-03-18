The AirPods Pro 2 is $51 Off

The AirPods Pro 2 is an excellent hearing device with the addition of the Hearing Aid feature. Today, it’s down to just $199.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The Pro-level AirPods boasts the first hearing health experience and has the Hearing Protection and Hearing Test technology. Apple has further improved it by outfitting the AirPods Pro 2 with intelligent noise control via ANC, Transparency Mode, and Adaptive Audio for truly immersive audio regardless of the environment. Conversation Awareness automatically lowers the content when it detects you’re having a conversation with another person.

Speaking of audio, you won’t want for anything, thanks to the H2 chip and custom-built drivers for full bass and clear high notes. The included charging case is a worthy mention- it now has a built-in speaker and Precision Finding technology and provides up to 30 hours of playback. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!