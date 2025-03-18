AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro 2 is $51 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 is an excellent hearing device with the addition of the Hearing Aid feature. Today, it’s down to just $199.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The Pro-level AirPods boasts the first hearing health experience and has the Hearing Protection and Hearing Test technology. Apple has further improved it by outfitting the AirPods Pro 2 with intelligent noise control via ANC, Transparency Mode, and Adaptive Audio for truly immersive audio regardless of the environment. Conversation Awareness automatically lowers the content when it detects you’re having a conversation with another person.

AirPods Pro 2
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth... $249.00 $199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Speaking of audio, you won’t want for anything, thanks to the H2 chip and custom-built drivers for full bass and clear high notes. The included charging case is a worthy mention- it now has a built-in speaker and Precision Finding technology and provides up to 30 hours of playback. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!

