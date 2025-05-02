The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off

The AirPods Pro 2 is a great daily driver for those who want reliable headphones on the go. Today, it’s down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Apple’s pro-grade AirPods brings several features to enhance hearing, notably Hearing Protection and Hearing Test. Inside is the H2 chip to produce a more immersive sound. Custom drivers produce that unique sound, and Voice Isolation is an excellent feature if you need quality voice calls even in loud environments.

The AirPods Pro 2 boasts an IP54 water, sweat, and dust resistance, and the four tips included ensure all-day comfort. It’s an improved version with a higher level of control- just hold, press, or swipe the stem to control playback functions. You can also use Siri for hands-free management. Best of all, you can get up to 6 hours of playback and up to 30 hours with the included charging case. Get it today!