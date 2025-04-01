The AirPods Pro 2 is $49 Off

The AirPods Pro 2 just gained a new feature that could help you hear better. Today, it’s down to just $199.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The AirPods Pro 2 is the latest in the Pro earbuds lineup. It has the H2 chip acting as the command center, and the included charging case has gained several new features as well. You get Personalized Spatial Audio, which changes how sound is thrown based on your ear shape. It offers a higher level of immersion, and Dolby Atmos is supported on select audio content as well.

In terms of hearing aids Apple introduced the Hearing Protection and Hearing Test, ideal for those who have low to mid-level hearing conditions. You won’t have to wear a separate hearing aid to converse and listen to the environment around you. Plus, the AirPods Pro 2 offers up to 30 hours of playback with the included case. Get it today!