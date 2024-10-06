The AirPods Pro 2 is $50 Off

The AirPods Pro 2 is a premium pair of earbuds that can act as your daily companion. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 is down to just $199 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The second iteration of the AirPods Pro 2 features personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C charging, and the upcoming Hearing Aid feature. Hearing technology in an earbud allows users a new health experience, with active hearing protection and clinical-grade hearing when it comes out this fall season. Plus, Intelligent Noise Control takes away twice as much noise from the background, and on the other end, Transparency Mode lets you converse and partake in your immediate environment.

The AirPods Pro 2 has improved call and sound quality, thanks to the H2 chip. You can get up to 6 hours for the earbuds alone and up to 30 hours with the included charging case. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!