AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro 2 is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 is a premium pair of earbuds that can act as your daily companion. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 is down to just $199 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid... $249.00 $199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The second iteration of the AirPods Pro 2 features personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C charging, and the upcoming Hearing Aid feature. Hearing technology in an earbud allows users a new health experience, with active hearing protection and clinical-grade hearing when it comes out this fall season. Plus, Intelligent Noise Control takes away twice as much noise from the background, and on the other end, Transparency Mode lets you converse and partake in your immediate environment.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 has improved call and sound quality, thanks to the H2 chip. You can get up to 6 hours for the earbuds alone and up to 30 hours with the included charging case. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple silicon chips
Amkor and TSMC launch new chip production partnership
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
OLED screen with TDDI might arrive in iPhone 17
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify adds offline backup in premium tier
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil with USB-C is $10 Off
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia 15.0.1
macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 goes live
1 Min Read
iPadOS 18.0.1
iPadOS 18.0.1 launches for the M4 iPad Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 to have A18 chip and in-house 5G modem
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case
The Magic Keyboard Case for M4 iPad Pro is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Gmail
Gmail summary card feature gets a revamp
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
Additional language transcriptions launch on Apple Podcasts
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit shows off new AirPods Max and AirPods 4 Teardown Video
1 Min Read
Anker MagGo Power Bank
The Anker MagGo Power Bank is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?