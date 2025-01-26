AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro 2 is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 2

One of the best current AirPods is on sale- today, the AirPods Pro 2 is down to just $199 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The Apple-branded wireless earbuds offer the Hearing Aid feature with Personalized Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation. With the hearing aid, you’ll be able to pick up sounds and conversations better, and you’ll experience hearing protection to curb loud noises. Active Noise Cancellation is there if you want to have a more immersive experience while watching your favorite shows or listening to your favorite tunes. More importantly, personalized Spatial Audio adds to that by placing sound all around within a 3D space.

AirPods Pro 2
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth... $249.00 $199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The charging case is improved in every sense of the word, and it now has USB-C charging, MagSafe charging capability, and a built-in speaker so you can track it with Precision Finding. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!

