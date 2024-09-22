AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro is an excellent daily driver, boasting Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, and support for the Hearing Aid feature. Today, it’s down to just $189.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid... $249.00 $189.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 will have the first all-in-one hearing health experience, notably the Hearing Protection and Hearing Test, which will launch later this year. Your daily driver also has Intelligent Noise Control so you can focus more on the audio content even when the environment is noisy, and Conversation Awareness might come in handy to bring that seamless transition from listening to music to communicating with others.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

You’ll also like the improved sound and call quality, thanks to the H2 chip and custom-built driver. Rounding out the details are a customizable fit, Siri Interactions, touch control, and water, sweat, and dust resistance. Buy the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!

