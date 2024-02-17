The AirPods Pro 2 is $60 Off

Enjoy the convenience of charging your daily use earbuds via USB-C. Today, the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro is down to just $89.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

USB-C charging aside, there’s a lot to like in the latest iteration of the AirPods Pro. The charging case has been upgraded with a built-in speaker and Precision Finding, thereby saving you time having to hunt down your earbuds. The addition of a lanyard loop allows you to tag your AirPods and keep them close. Plus, you can charge using a MagSafe charger or Apple Watch depending on what’s more convenient.

As you may know, the Pro model has personalized Spatial Audio, improved Noise Cancellation and a richer audio experience due to the H2 chip. A single full charge should last you up to 6 hours, and up to 30 with the charging case. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!