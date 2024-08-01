AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro 2 is $69 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro 2 is the perfect everyday companion for listening to your favorite tunes. Today, it’s down to just $179.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise... $249.00 $189.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple’s Pro earbuds now boast USB-C charging, which means you don’t need a separate cable just to juice it up. Along with that, the Pro 2 offers up to twice as better Active Noise Cancelling, adaptive audio, and Personalized Spatial Audio for that one-of-a-kind experience. The same immersion applies to all sound media, from tracks to podcasts and audiobooks as well. The built-in H2 chip is quite robust and keeps your AirPods connect to the device from range.

Apple AirPods Pro

Each full charge offers up to 6 hours with ANC enabled. With the included USB-C case, you can get up to 30 hours of playback. It’s also water, sweat, and dust resistant for when you exercise. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!

