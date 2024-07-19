AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s pro-grade earbuds has dipped to a low and more affordable price. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 is down to just $168.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise... $249.00 $168.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 features USB-C charging, up to twice as much noise cancelling technology, adaptive audio, and personalized Spatial Audio. The proprietary H2 chip provides a deep immersive environment while the custom-built driver minimizes distortion for a richer experience. Both the earbuds and case are water, sweat, and dust resistant so you can take it wherever you go. Plus, a fully-charged AirPods Pro 2 can give you up to six hours of playback, and up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro

Playback functions can be done without taking out the primary device, using the stem to play, pause, unmute or mute, end calls, and adjust volume. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Safari
Safari Technology Preview 199 launches
1 Min Read
2025 MacBook
2025 MacBook to have a smaller camera
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
Apple scraps new logic board technology for iPhone 17
1 Min Read
Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Public Betas
Public Betas for iPadOS 18 and iOS 18 launches
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 now has new ‘Recovered’ album
1 Min Read
HomePod Mini
HomePod mini in midnight color launches
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
Save $300 on the M3 MacBook Pro!
1 Min Read
Delta
Retro game emulator ‘Delta’ arrives on iPad
1 Min Read
Presumed Innocent
Apple TV+ legal drama ‘Presumed Innocent’ renewed for 2nd season
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone 16 Pro through iPhone 19 Pro Max to feature tetraprism cameras
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?