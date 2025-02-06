AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 2

Get a huge discount and experience all the features the AirPods Pro 2 has to offer. Today, it’s down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Apple’s latest Pro earbuds have redefined the industry with its first all-in-one hearing health experience, namely Hearing Protection and Hearing Test. Both have been rated as clinical-grade and scientifically validated, and they work like magic when you first put the earbuds on. Apple has also made improvements in a number of things, such as a greater degree of control (new Siri interactions) and touch control. The case is more capable and boasts USB-C charging, a built-in speaker, and Precision Finding.

AirPods Pro 2
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth... $249.00 $169.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Of course, let’s not forget the H2 chip for connectivity and immersion when you’re watching a movie or a TV show. Plus, it offers up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!

