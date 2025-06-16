The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off

Apple’s premium headphones is currently at a steal in today’s deal. The AirPods Pro 2 is down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The AirPods Pro 2 is a step above the base AirPods, offering a higher level of sound and several nifty features such as improved ANC, Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio, and others. The H2 chip drives the audio to new highs, and you can set it either to block out the surrounding noise or to get more awareness via Transparency or ANC. The latest update brings the hearing test, as well as hearing protection, and clinical grade support for mild to moderate hearing loss.

The charging case is more capable as it has a built-in speaker for Precision Finding and a lanyard loop to keep it close. You can also charge it via MagSafe, your Apple Watch, or a USB-C cable. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!