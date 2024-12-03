The AirPods Pro 2 is $95 Off

Apple is offering a sweet Cyber Monday deal for its premium earbuds. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 is down to just $154 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The AirPods Pro 2 features high-tech options such as Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C charging, and the Hearing Aid function. The hearing aid is the latest addition and makes it easier to hear the surroundings and people around you, while Personalized Spatial Audio caters to the unique shape of your ear and dynamic head-tracking technology for a truly immersive experience. This applies to just about every medium you play, including shows, movies, and select songs.

You’ll love the all-day battery the AirPods Pro 2 provides- it can playback 6 hours at a full charge, and has a maximum of 30 hours playback with the included charging case. The fit is also customizable with four ear tips to choose from. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!