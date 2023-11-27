iLounge Logo

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Case is $60 Off

If you think before that upgrading to the same AirPods Pro 2 isn’t worth the price, then this deal is for you. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C is down to just $189.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise... $249.00 $189.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Having the USB-C charging case finally brings all your daily devices under one charging umbrella. In a perfect scenario, you’d only need a single USB-C charger for your iPhone, AirPods, and other Apple devices. The AirPods Pro 2 is no slouch in the audio department- the built-in H2 chip offers deep immersion, while the custom driver delivers clear notes and full bass. There’s also the ability to choose between Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 has 6 hours of playback juice, and up to 30 with the charging case. The case itself has a speaker and Precision Finding technology so you won’t have to spend time looking for it on the couch or inside the car. Buy the discounted AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C today!

Share