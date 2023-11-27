The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Case is $60 Off

If you think before that upgrading to the same AirPods Pro 2 isn’t worth the price, then this deal is for you. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C is down to just $189.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Having the USB-C charging case finally brings all your daily devices under one charging umbrella. In a perfect scenario, you’d only need a single USB-C charger for your iPhone, AirPods, and other Apple devices. The AirPods Pro 2 is no slouch in the audio department- the built-in H2 chip offers deep immersion, while the custom driver delivers clear notes and full bass. There’s also the ability to choose between Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 has 6 hours of playback juice, and up to 30 with the charging case. The case itself has a speaker and Precision Finding technology so you won’t have to spend time looking for it on the couch or inside the car. Buy the discounted AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C today!