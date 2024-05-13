The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is $69 Off

The AirPods Pro is a shining example of premium earbuds done right. Today, the price of the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro with USB-C has dropped from $250 to just $179.99 on Amazon.

There’s a lot to love in the AirPods Pro 2, including Personalized Spatial Audio, Adaptive Audio, and improved Active Noise Cancelling technology. Once you’ve tweaked the settings and let the sound flow into the device for a few hours, the audio adapts and just sounds better on all types of content. Plus, you can change the earbuds to accept environmental noise for awareness, or to shut it out completely when you’re in a private place and want to focus on the experience.

The AirPods Pro 2 has a USB-C charging case that can give out an additional 24 hours of playback, and the accessory has high water, sweat, and dust resistance. Buy it today!