AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s pro-grade earbuds have been updated with hearing aid features for greater value to users. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

With the recent addition of the Hearing Aid feature, the AirPods Pro 2 is better than ever. Personalized Spatial Audio offers an unprecedented immersion like no other, and when you add Transparency and ANC mode, then it’s sure to be your favorite daily driver. Fit is customizable and can accommodate a wide range of shapes for all-day comfort. Also, the AirPods Pro 2 is water, sweat, and dust resistant for comfortable listening.

AirPods Pro 2
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth... $249.00 $169.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The case is refreshed and has several added functions, including a lanyard loop, built-in speaker, and Precision Finding. It has an all-day battery at 6 hours and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C today!

