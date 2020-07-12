The AirPods Pro is now available for $213

Amazon now takes off $16.5 from Apple AirPods Pro. Now you can buy the AirPods only for $232.5 instead of the original rice i.e., $249.

The Apple AirPods Pro comes with some amazing features. It is not only comfortable but also has the best sound quality. You get to enjoy the active noise cancellation feature for an immersive sound experience.

The AirPods Pro has two microphones. One of them faces inward and the other outward so that you get superior ANC. The AirPods Pro also has a great design. It perfectly fits your ears. It comes with three sets of silicone tips. You can use the tip that fits your ears.

You also get to enjoy a powerful bass. The AirPods Pro has a dynamic range amplifier that produces clear sound. It also increases the battery life. With the Transparency mode now you can listen to the crowd around you while attending calls of listening to your favorite music. The AirPods Pro is Sweat and water-resistant. It will connect automatically to your iPhone and all supported Apple devices.

So, if you want a discount when buying the all-new AirPods Pro, you should buy it on Amazon. Amazon is currently offering a $16.5 discount on this product. 

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
